New Strong Buy Stocks for November 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy Inc. PBF: This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA: This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN: This financing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.

ASM International NV ASMIY: This equipment and materials supplier for the semiconductor industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

