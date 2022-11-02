New Strong Buy Stocks for November 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
PBF Energy Inc. PBF: This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA: This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN: This financing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.
ASM International NV ASMIY: This equipment and materials supplier for the semiconductor industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.