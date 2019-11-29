New Strong Buy Stocks for November 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

General Finance Corporation (GFN): This specialty rental services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This company that operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 90 days.

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI): This company that provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM): This company that provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF): This company that provides cosmetic and skin care products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

