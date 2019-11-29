New Strong Buy Stocks for November 29th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
General Finance Corporation (GFN): This specialty rental services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
General Finance Corporation Price and Consensus
General Finance Corporation price-consensus-chart | General Finance Corporation Quote
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This company that operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 90 days.
Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus
Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote
TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI): This company that provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
TrueBlue, Inc. Price and Consensus
TrueBlue, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TrueBlue, Inc. Quote
HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM): This company that provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
HealthStream, Inc. Price and Consensus
HealthStream, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HealthStream, Inc. Quote
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF): This company that provides cosmetic and skin care products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Price and Consensus
e.l.f. Beauty Inc. price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI): Free Stock Analysis Report
HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM): Free Stock Analysis Report
General Finance Corporation (GFN): Free Stock Analysis Report
e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.