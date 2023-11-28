New Strong Buy Stocks for November 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS: This drive-thru franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC: This electronic security company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT: This cloud-based waste and recycling solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

