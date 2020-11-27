New Strong Buy Stocks for November 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This company that recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote

Digi International Inc. (DGII): This provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Digi International Inc. Price and Consensus

Digi International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digi International Inc. Quote

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH): This provider of supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.

ParkOhio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

ParkOhio Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | ParkOhio Holdings Corp. Quote

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This developer and manufacturer of automotive access control products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): Free Stock Analysis Report



ParkOhio Holdings Corp. (PKOH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Digi International Inc. (DGII): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.