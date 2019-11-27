New Strong Buy Stocks for November 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG): This company that provides government-sponsored managed care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Price and Consensus

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Quote

Endava plc (DAVA): This company that provides technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Endava PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

RH (RH): This company that operates as a retailer in the home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. Quote

First Community Corporation (FCCO): This company that offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation Price and Consensus

First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote

Prologis, Inc. (PLD): This global leader in logistics real estate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Prologis, Inc. Price and Consensus

Prologis, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Prologis, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021.

Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.