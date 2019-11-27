New Strong Buy Stocks for November 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG): This company that provides government-sponsored managed care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Price and Consensus
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Quote
Endava plc (DAVA): This company that provides technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Endava PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
RH (RH): This company that operates as a retailer in the home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. Quote
First Community Corporation (FCCO): This company that offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
First Community Corporation Price and Consensus
First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote
Prologis, Inc. (PLD): This global leader in logistics real estate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Prologis, Inc. Price and Consensus
Prologis, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Prologis, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021.
Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Prologis, Inc. (PLD): Free Stock Analysis Report
First Community Corporation (FCCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.