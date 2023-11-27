New Strong Buy Stocks for November 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Viad Corp VVI: This leisure travel and events experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 140% over the last 60 days.

Viad Corp Price and Consensus

Viad Corp price-consensus-chart | Viad Corp Quote

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.3% over the last 60 days.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Hibbett, Inc. HIBB: This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viad Corp (VVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.