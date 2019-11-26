New Strong Buy Stocks for November 26th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM): This media and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): This professional services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR): This company that engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT): This company that provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
