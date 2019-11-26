New Strong Buy Stocks for November 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM): This media and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Entercom Communications Corporation Price and Consensus

Entercom Communications Corporation price-consensus-chart | Entercom Communications Corporation Quote

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): This professional services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price and Consensus

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR): This company that engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Spartan Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spartan Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spartan Motors, Inc. Quote

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): This company that provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Copart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Copart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Copart, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.