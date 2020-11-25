New Strong Buy Stocks For November 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): This largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP): This company that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): This company that manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

