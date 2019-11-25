New Strong Buy Stocks for November 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL): This company that operates as a family footwear retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): This leisure travel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation (TGT): This company that operates as a general merchandise retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG): This company that provides government-sponsored managed care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

