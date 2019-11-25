New Strong Buy Stocks for November 25th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL): This company that operates as a family footwear retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Shoe Carnival, Inc. Price and Consensus
Shoe Carnival, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shoe Carnival, Inc. Quote
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): This leisure travel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Allegiant Travel Company Price and Consensus
Allegiant Travel Company price-consensus-chart | Allegiant Travel Company Quote
Target Corporation (TGT): This company that operates as a general merchandise retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Target Corporation Price and Consensus
Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG): This company that provides government-sponsored managed care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Price and Consensus
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.