New Strong Buy Stocks for November 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Prospect Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ASR: This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. GBDC: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Quote

Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Gladstone Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote

Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS: This omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chico's FAS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.