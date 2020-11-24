New Strong Buy Stocks For November 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This leading interior design company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This major athletic-inspired retailer, located in small and mid-sized markets across the country has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 90 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc.

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This apparel-based specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.2% over the last 60 days.

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands, Inc.

Systemax Inc. (SYX): This direct marketer of brand name and private label products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Systemax Inc. Price and Consensus

Systemax Inc.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY): This technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

WidePoint Corporation Price and Consensus

WidePoint Corporation

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

