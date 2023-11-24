New Strong Buy Stocks for November 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO: This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY: This cloud billing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ: This company which provides business services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD: This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy Corp. LEU: This nuclear services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

