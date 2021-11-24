New Strong Buy Stocks for November 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This manufacturer and marketer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA: This designer and manufacturer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and a manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited price-consensus-chart | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.