New Strong Buy Stocks for November 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY: This general trading company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST: This retail apparel and home fashion store chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

PDF Solutions, Inc. PDFS: This company which provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Reservoir Media, Inc. RSVR: This music publishing company focusing on orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.