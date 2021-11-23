New Strong Buy Stocks for November 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. CAL: This footwear retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This retailer, franchisor, operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This owner and operator of recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays brand name has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. MATX: This provider of ocean transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

