New Strong Buy Stocks for November 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. CAL: This footwear retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This retailer, franchisor, operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This owner and operator of recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays brand name has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. MATX: This provider of ocean transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
