New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG): This company that operates as a franchised hotel operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR): This company that is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

CIRCOR International, Inc.(CIR): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation(CINF): This company that provides property casualty insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN): This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

