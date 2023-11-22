New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.
BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY: This commercial stage medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. AVDX: This fintech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.7% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
