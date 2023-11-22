New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY: This commercial stage medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. AVDX: This fintech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Quote

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.7% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunoGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

