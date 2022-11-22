New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Docebo Inc. DCBO: This company that provides a cloud-based learning management system for training has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.

AppFolio, Inc. APPF: This company that provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. AMEH: This physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This online brokerage and wealth management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS: This company that processes and distributes, and storage metal products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.