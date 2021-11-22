New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that is engaged in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company SM: This independent energy company, that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM: This publicly traded international energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
