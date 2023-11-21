New Strong Buy Stocks for November 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT: This cloud-based waste and recycling solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP: This immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.2% over the last 60 days.

Viad Corp VVI: This leisure travel and events experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 140% over the last 60 days.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

