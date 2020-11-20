New Strong Buy Stocks For November 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN): This company that provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE): This company that operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

