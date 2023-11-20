New Strong Buy Stocks for November 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Upwork Inc. UPWK: This online recruitment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Burford Capital Limited BUR: This company which provides legal finance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

American Resources Corporation AREC: This metallurgical coal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy Corp. LEU: This nuclear services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.