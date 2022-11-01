New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First Financial Northwest, Inc. FFNW: This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN: This onshore contract drilling company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Quote

Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG: This pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Portage Biotech Inc. Price and Consensus

Portage Biotech Inc. price-consensus-chart | Portage Biotech Inc. Quote

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX: This enterprise cloud platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Nutanix Price and Consensus

Nutanix price-consensus-chart | Nutanix Quote

Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB: This performance marketing company for the online gambling industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Gambling.com Group Limited Price and Consensus

Gambling.com Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Gambling.com Group Limited Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nutanix (NTNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.