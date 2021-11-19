New Strong Buy Stocks for November 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL : This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT : This company that provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Fullgent Genetics Price and Consensus

Fullgent Genetics price-consensus-chart | Fullgent Genetics Quote

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY : This company that operates recreation vehicle dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Quote

Matson, Inc. MATX : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. SCHN : This company that recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote

