New Strong Buy Stocks For November 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Magna International Inc. (MGA): This manufacturer and supplier of complete automotive components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS): This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS): This power technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

