New Strong Buy Stocks For November 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hillenbrand Inc (HI): This global diversified industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Hillenbrand Inc Price and Consensus

Hillenbrand Inc price-consensus-chart | Hillenbrand Inc Quote

Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC): This company that produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

Dana Incorporated (DAN): This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM): This company that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): This fully integrated life science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. Price and Consensus

Meridian Bioscience Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bioscience Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hillenbrand Inc (HI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dana Incorporated (DAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.