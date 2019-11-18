New Strong Buy Stocks for November 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that operates in the automotive retail industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
ManTech International Corporation(MANT): This company that provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR): This company that acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Haemonetics Corporation (HAE): This healthcare company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
