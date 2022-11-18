New Strong Buy Stocks for November 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Virco Manufacturing VIRC: This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.1% over the last 60 days.

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT: This clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company which focuses on development of T-cell receptor therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral sleeping beauty gene transfer platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.

Ashford AINC: This company which provides asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Clearway Energy CWEN: This company which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation, along with thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 day.

WhiteHorse Finance WHF: This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.