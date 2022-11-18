New Strong Buy Stocks for November 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Virco Manufacturing VIRC: This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.1% over the last 60 days.
Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus
Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote
Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT: This clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company which focuses on development of T-cell receptor therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral sleeping beauty gene transfer platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Ashford AINC: This company which provides asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus
Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashford Inc. Quote
Clearway Energy CWEN: This company which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation, along with thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 day.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
WhiteHorse Finance WHF: This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
One Tiny Company Could Shake the EV Industry
Zacks Aggressive Growth expert Brian Bolan has pinpointed a U.S. manufacturer with an under-$5 stock price that's gearing for a monster ride. It's ramping up production of an affordable, "working man's" rival to Tesla just as soaring gas prices and desire for energy independence are set to drive the EV market to $1 trillion in 5 years.See This Stock Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC): Free Stock Analysis Report
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ashford Inc. (AINC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.