New Strong Buy Stocks For November 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): This retailer of athletic shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. Price and Consensus

Foot Locker, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foot Locker, Inc. Quote

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC): This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

AudioCodes Ltd. Price and Consensus

AudioCodes Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): This biopharmaceutical solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Syneos Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Syneos Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Syneos Health, Inc. Quote

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): This leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.