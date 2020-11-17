New Strong Buy Stocks For November 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): This retailer of athletic shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC): This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): This biopharmaceutical solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): This leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.
