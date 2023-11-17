New Strong Buy Stocks for November 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL: This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote

Steelcase Inc. SCS: This furniture and architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR: This company that operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Integer Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Integer Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Integer Holdings Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

