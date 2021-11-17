New Strong Buy Stocks for November 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited price-consensus-chart | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. SCHN: This recycler of ferrous and nonferrous metals, and manufacturer of finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote

Verso Corporation VRS: This manufacturer and provider of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Verso Corporation Price and Consensus

Verso Corporation price-consensus-chart | Verso Corporation Quote

WESCO International, Inc. WCC: This provider of electrical products and other industrial MRO supplies and services in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

WESCO International, Inc. Price and Consensus

WESCO International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WESCO International, Inc. Quote

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.