New Strong Buy Stocks for November 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. SCHN: This recycler of ferrous and nonferrous metals, and manufacturer of finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Verso Corporation VRS: This manufacturer and provider of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
WESCO International, Inc. WCC: This provider of electrical products and other industrial MRO supplies and services in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
