New Strong Buy Stocks For November 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY): This company that operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS): This company that develops and distributes a wide range of premium cosmetics, beauty, personal care and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This company which is one of the leading providers of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI): This online provider of higher education has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

