New Strong Buy Stocks for November 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.7% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.

Burford Capital Limited BUR: This company which provides legal finance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE: This insurance technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Veeco Instruments Inc. VECO: This semiconductor equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

