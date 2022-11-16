New Strong Buy Stocks for November 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Entera Bio ENTX: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Entera Bio Ltd. Price and Consensus
Entera Bio Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Entera Bio Ltd. Quote
Neuronetics STIM: This commercial-stage medical device company which focuses on design, development, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Neuronetics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Neuronetics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Neuronetics, Inc. Quote
Fabrinet FN: This company that provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 day.
Fabrinet Price and Consensus
Fabrinet price-consensus-chart | Fabrinet Quote
Angion Biomedica ANGN: This late-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Angion Biomedica Corp. Price and Consensus
Angion Biomedica Corp. price-consensus-chart | Angion Biomedica Corp. Quote
Futu Holdings FUTU: This technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fabrinet (FN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.