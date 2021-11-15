New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH: This designer, builder, and seller of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This retailer, operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. M: This retailer that operators around 885 stores across the United States under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP: This manufacturer, distributor and marketer of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Corp. ATCO: This independent charter, owner, and manager of containerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
