New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC): This provider of wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services to reduce the cost of wind energy, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): This provider of diversified building products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc. (GES): This designer and distributor of lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

