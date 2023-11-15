New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PBF Energy Inc. PBF: This oil company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | PBF Energy Inc. Quote

Eneti Inc. NETI: This offshore wind energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Eneti Inc. Price and Consensus

Eneti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eneti Inc. Quote

RWE Aktiengesellschaft RWEOY: This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

RWE AG Price and Consensus

RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This real estate investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH: This real estate development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Legacy Housing Corporation Price and Consensus

Legacy Housing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Legacy Housing Corporation Quote

