New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

RWE AG RWEOY: This company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas primarily in Europe and the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 day.

RWE AG Price and Consensus

RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote

Industrias Bachoco IBA: This Mexico-based company which is leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

CNH Industrial CNHI: This company which is one of the leading equipment and services company engaged in manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. Price and Consensus

CNH Industrial N.V. price-consensus-chart | CNH Industrial N.V. Quote

Flex FLEX: This company which provides end-to-end services i.e designing, engineering, manufacturing, as well as supply chain services & solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund BXSL: This specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price and Consensus

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund price-consensus-chart | Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.