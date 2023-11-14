New Strong Buy Stocks for November 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Intel Corporation INTC: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.
Intel Corporation Price and Consensus
Intel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Intel Corporation Quote
1stdibs.Com, Inc. DIBS:This e-commerce platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
1stdibs.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
1stdibs.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1stdibs.com, Inc. Quote
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP:This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
EMCOR Group, Inc. EME:This construction and facilities services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote
Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. Price and Consensus
Runway Growth Finance Corp. price-consensus-chart | Runway Growth Finance Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
