New Strong Buy Stocks for November 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asure Software ASUR: This company which offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.0% over the last 60 day.

MRC Global MRC: This company which is one of the leading distributors of pipes, valves and fittings (PVF), and related products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.0% over the last 60 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations HGV: This company which is engaged in hospitality business it also markets and operates vacation ownership resorts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.31% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Ceridian HCM CDAY: This Minneapolis-based provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

