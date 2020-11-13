New Strong Buy Stocks for November 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): This largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): This company that operates as an international automotive company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Price and Consensus

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. price-consensus-chart | Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Quote

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP): This diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX): This company that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC Price and Consensus

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC price-consensus-chart | AXOS FINANCIAL, INC Quote

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV): This company that engages in providing cloud content services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Brightcove Inc. Price and Consensus

Brightcove Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brightcove Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brightcove Inc. (BCOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.