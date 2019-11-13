New Strong Buy Stocks for November 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Enova International (ENVA): This financial technology and analytics company that offers consumer and small business loans and financing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): This company which is engaged in production, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): This developer and manufacturer of nutritional and personal car products used to reduce risks related to chronic degenerative disease has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote
Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): This developer of human interface solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Synaptics Incorporated Price and Consensus
Synaptics Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Synaptics Incorporated Quote
Kemper Corporation (KMPR): This provider of property and casualty, and life and health insurance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Kemper Corporation Price and Consensus
Kemper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kemper Corporation Quote
