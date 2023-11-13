New Strong Buy Stocks for November 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HCI Group HCI: This holding company which is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCI Group, Inc. Quote

OppFi OPFI: This company which provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus

OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote

Carrols Restaurant Group TAST: This company which is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL: This cruise company which primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry and also includes the budget and luxury segments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Ecopetrol EC: This Colombia-based petroleum company which is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 day.

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.