New Strong Buy Stocks For November 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): This designer and manufacturer of wireless networking products, solutions, and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR): This manufacturer and distributor of moissanite jewels and finished jewelries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN): This manufacturer and seller of organic and natural products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS): This fitness solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH): This provider of supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.