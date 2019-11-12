New Strong Buy Stocks for November 12th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DaVita Inc. (DVA): This provider of kidney care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Guess?, Inc. (GES): This retailer of lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA): This provider of heavy construction and mining services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Stantec Inc. (STN): This provider of professional consulting services related to infrastructure and facilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG): This provider of managed care services sponsored by the government has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Zacks Investment Research
