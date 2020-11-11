New Strong Buy Stocks For November 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Central Garden Pet Company (CENT): This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company (GM): This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts across the globe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM): This leading wireless carrier in the United States in terms of customer count has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI): This private equity firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

