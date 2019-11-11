New Strong Buy Stocks for November 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This international specialty finance company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE): This clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

PLDT Inc. (PHI): This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): This designer and developer of direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This independent retail energy services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Spark Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spark Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spark Energy, Inc. Quote

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.