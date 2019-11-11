New Strong Buy Stocks for November 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This international specialty finance company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE): This clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
PLDT Inc. (PHI): This telecommunications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): This designer and developer of direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This independent retail energy services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
