New Strong Buy Stocks for November 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hyatt Hotels H: This leading global hospitality company which is engaged in the development, ownership, operation, management, franchising and licensing of a portfolio of properties, including hotels, resorts and residential and vacation ownership properties around the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.2% over the last 60 days.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and Consensus
Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote
Cavco Industries CVCO: This company that designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Cavco Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cavco Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cavco Industries, Inc. Quote
Perdoceo Education PRDO: This company which provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 day.
Perdoceo Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Perdoceo Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote
Industrias Bachoco IBA: This Sonora, Mexico-based vertically integrated company which is a leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote
Comfort Systems USA FIX: This company which is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Free Stock Analysis Report
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. (IBA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.