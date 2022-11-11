New Strong Buy Stocks for November 11th

Technology

November 11, 2022 — 07:03 am EST

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today: 

Hyatt Hotels H: This leading global hospitality company which is engaged in the development, ownership, operation, management, franchising and licensing of a portfolio of properties, including hotels, resorts and residential and vacation ownership properties around the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.2% over the last 60 days.

Cavco Industries CVCO: This company that designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education PRDO: This company which provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 day.

Industrias Bachoco IBA: This Sonora, Mexico-based vertically integrated company which is a leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA FIX: This company which is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


