New Strong Buy Stocks for November 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This provider of genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Corporation MRBK: This holding company for Meridian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
