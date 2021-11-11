New Strong Buy Stocks for November 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This provider of genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Fullgent Genetics Price and Consensus

Fullgent Genetics price-consensus-chart | Fullgent Genetics Quote

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This holding company for Meridian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bank Price and Consensus

Meridian Bank price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Newmark Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.