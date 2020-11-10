New Strong Buy Stocks For November 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW): This one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): This company that produces pulp and paperboard has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote

Dana Incorporated (DAN): This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

HarleyDavidson, Inc. (HOG): This company that manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

HarleyDavidson, Inc. Price and Consensus

HarleyDavidson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HarleyDavidson, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

